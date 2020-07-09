1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Citigroup

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 1life Healthcare from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on 1life Healthcare from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on 1life Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Shares of 1life Healthcare stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a PE ratio of -13.56. 1life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $78.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1life Healthcare will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in 1life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

