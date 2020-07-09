Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PUBGY. Societe Generale upgraded Publicis Groupe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Publicis Groupe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

PUBGY opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.77. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

