Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wynn Macau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie cut Wynn Macau from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of WYNMF opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.83. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

