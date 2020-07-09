C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.25. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $91.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $114,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,016 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,733. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,737,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $710,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,937 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $110,177,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $100,417,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $77,602,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,595,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,973,000 after acquiring an additional 974,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

