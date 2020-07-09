Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDEVF opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. Melco International Development has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

Melco International Development Company Profile

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, Cambodia, the Philippines, and Cyprus. It operates through two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

