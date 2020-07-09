Plains GP Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,532 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 628% compared to the average daily volume of 348 call options.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.38.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $7.28. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lowered Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains GP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.