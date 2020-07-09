Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,718 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,899% compared to the average daily volume of 136 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of LAMR opened at $63.69 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00. Corporate insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,690,000 after buying an additional 57,978 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.7% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AZEK Research Coverage Started at Citigroup
AZEK Research Coverage Started at Citigroup
Bank of America Begins Coverage on CoStar Group
Bank of America Begins Coverage on CoStar Group
Radius Health Lowered to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink
Radius Health Lowered to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink
Old Dominion Freight Line Given New $185.00 Price Target at Citigroup
Old Dominion Freight Line Given New $185.00 Price Target at Citigroup
XPO Logistics PT Raised to $92.00 at Citigroup
XPO Logistics PT Raised to $92.00 at Citigroup
1life Healthcare Given New $38.00 Price Target at Citigroup
1life Healthcare Given New $38.00 Price Target at Citigroup


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report