Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,718 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,899% compared to the average daily volume of 136 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of LAMR opened at $63.69 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00. Corporate insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,690,000 after buying an additional 57,978 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.7% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.