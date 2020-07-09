Walker & Dunlop Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,866 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,903% compared to the average volume of 181 call options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $82.50 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

In other news, Director Michael D. Malone bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.82 per share, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,238.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $442,759.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 157,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,826,463.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,190,000 after acquiring an additional 62,018 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 53.98 and a current ratio of 53.97. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $79.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

