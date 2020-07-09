Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,908 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,415% compared to the typical volume of 192 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,871,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 839.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 73,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 254.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 35,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Valvoline stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.50. Valvoline has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.02 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

