Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,600 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,441% compared to the average daily volume of 558 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.95. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

In other news, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $311,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,336. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,401,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MXIM. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

