Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,600 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,441% compared to the average daily volume of 558 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.95. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $65.73.
Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $311,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,336. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,401,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MXIM. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
