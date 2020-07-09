Enzo Biochem Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,167 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 692% compared to the average daily volume of 400 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,353,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 54,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 39,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 19.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enzo Biochem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

NYSE:ENZ opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 39.50%.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

