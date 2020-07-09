Mohawk Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,425 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,302% compared to the typical volume of 387 call options.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,189. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 39.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,259,000 after purchasing an additional 167,675 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 8.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $95.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.50. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $156.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MHK. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.44.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

