Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Sogou (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 7,060 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,943% compared to the typical volume of 232 call options.

Shares of NYSE SOGO opened at $4.76 on Thursday. Sogou has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Sogou had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $257.28 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sogou will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sogou by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sogou in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sogou in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sogou in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sogou from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sogou currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

