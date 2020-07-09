Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Sogou (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 7,060 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,943% compared to the typical volume of 232 call options.
Shares of NYSE SOGO opened at $4.76 on Thursday. Sogou has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98.
Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Sogou had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $257.28 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sogou will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SOGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sogou from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sogou currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.
Sogou Company Profile
Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.
