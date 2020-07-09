Investors Buy Large Volume of Welltower Call Options (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 15,386 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 460% compared to the average daily volume of 2,747 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $50.03 on Thursday. Welltower has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

