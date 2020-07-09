Investors Buy Large Volume of Welltower Call Options (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 15,386 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 460% compared to the average daily volume of 2,747 call options.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.
Shares of WELL stock opened at $50.03 on Thursday. Welltower has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.84.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Article: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.