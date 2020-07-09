Marriott Vacations Worldwide Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,656 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 290% compared to the average volume of 681 call options.

NYSE:VAC opened at $83.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,096.50 and a beta of 2.44. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $131.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.60 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 0.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Laurie A. Sullivan sold 1,390 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.77, for a total transaction of $135,900.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,846.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,004,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,412,000 after acquiring an additional 293,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,236,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,246,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,548,000 after acquiring an additional 62,144 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,177,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,458,000 after acquiring an additional 279,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,130,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,827,000 after acquiring an additional 175,322 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nomura cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $119.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.