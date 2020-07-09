TechnipFMC Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,731 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 290% compared to the typical daily volume of 956 call options.

FTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on TechnipFMC from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 514.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 728.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

