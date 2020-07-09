Evofem Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,408 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 440% compared to the typical daily volume of 631 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVFM. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.96.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco sold 73,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $427,759.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. File acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 880,893 shares of company stock worth $3,028,481 and sold 78,090 shares worth $448,603. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVFM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVFM stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

