Evofem Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,408 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 440% compared to the typical daily volume of 631 call options.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVFM. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.96.
In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco sold 73,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $427,759.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. File acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 880,893 shares of company stock worth $3,028,481 and sold 78,090 shares worth $448,603. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
EVFM stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $7.50.
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.
