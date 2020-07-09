Urban Outfitters Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 13,995 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 720% compared to the typical volume of 1,706 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URBN. Wedbush decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.99 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

