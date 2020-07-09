ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €8.25 ($9.27).

Several brokerages have recently commented on INGA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($9.66) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.44) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($9.89) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.50 ($8.43) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($7.64) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.