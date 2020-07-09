Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut their price target on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

NYSE WM opened at $103.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.26. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $902,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 376,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,885,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

