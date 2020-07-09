Analysts Set Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Target Price at GBX 192.50

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 192.50 ($2.37).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC lowered their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 245 ($3.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 225 ($2.77) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 145 ($1.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Shares of LON:GNC opened at GBX 119.30 ($1.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.74. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of GBX 83.40 ($1.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 282.20 ($3.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 135.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 190.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36.

In other news, insider Emma Hynes purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £18,900 ($23,258.68). Also, insider Paul Joseph Drechsler purchased 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £50,690 ($62,380.01).

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.