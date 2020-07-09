Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives $45.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NUS stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $518.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,399,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,658.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 46.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 293.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

