Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Position in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.18% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $55,227.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 23,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $209,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 371,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,618 shares of company stock worth $1,516,861 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYRS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $524.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,950.42% and a negative return on equity of 84.15%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.