Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 9,100 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 54,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $612,937.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 23,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $209,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 371,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,861. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $524.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.63. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.15% and a negative net margin of 1,950.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

