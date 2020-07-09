Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,037 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 80,979 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 92.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 95,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Shares of WIA opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $12.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

