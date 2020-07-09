Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 2,201 Shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,108,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of NYSE:BTA opened at $11.97 on Thursday. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

