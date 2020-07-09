Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,519,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,825 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,437,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,305,000 after purchasing an additional 326,359 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,753,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,577,000 after purchasing an additional 461,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,740,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,210,000 after purchasing an additional 168,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,234,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 152,160 shares during the last quarter.

TWNK stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. Hostess Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.09 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TWNK. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hostess Brands to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 324,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $4,028,538.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 324,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,538.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 923,577 shares of company stock valued at $11,404,709. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

