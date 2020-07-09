Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of Invesco Municipal Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,150,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 50,241 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 717,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 96,779 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 43,227 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 175,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 56,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

NYSE VKQ opened at $11.92 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0489 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.