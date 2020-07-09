Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,150,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 50,241 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 717,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 96,779 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $6,643,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 43,227 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0489 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

