Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of Byline Bancorp worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 27.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BY opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $475.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.56. Byline Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $20.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.53 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BY shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

