Deutsche Bank AG Has $223,000 Stock Position in PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of PCSB Financial worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in PCSB Financial by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 38,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 25,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCSB opened at $11.78 on Thursday. PCSB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $208.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.59.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). PCSB Financial had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

