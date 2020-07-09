Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BayCom were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BayCom by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BayCom by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BayCom by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BayCom by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in BayCom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Lloyd W. Jr. Kendall bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $151,300.00. Insiders purchased a total of 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $202,779 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $155.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.88. BayCom Corp has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BayCom Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCML. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BayCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of BayCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their price objective on shares of BayCom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of BayCom from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BayCom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

