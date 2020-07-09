Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 51,703 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.09% of Verso worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verso in the first quarter valued at $7,084,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the 1st quarter worth about $3,894,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 777,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 298,020 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the 1st quarter worth about $2,663,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter worth about $3,336,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRS. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Verso from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

VRS stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $405.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.93. Verso Corp has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.11 million. Verso had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verso Corp will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Verso’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

In other Verso news, CEO John Adam St. sold 18,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $250,936.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

