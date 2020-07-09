Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 13,100 Shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNRL. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 624.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

MNRL opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $695.06 million, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 2.70.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. Analysts predict that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNRL. SunTrust Banks reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,427,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $59,588,119.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

