Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 116,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 17.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETH opened at $11.60 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,944,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,074,338.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

