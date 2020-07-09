Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 376,772 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

