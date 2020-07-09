DNB Asset Management AS Has $8.01 Million Stock Position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 656,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 449,966 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dana were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,909,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,345,000 after purchasing an additional 287,273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 84,746 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dana in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dana in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAN opened at $11.56 on Thursday. Dana Inc has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Dana had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

