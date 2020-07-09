AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 112,672 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 112,672 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Cooper-Standard worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPS opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $209.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The auto parts company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $654.89 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Cooper-Standard Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

