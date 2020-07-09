Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 139.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of Resources Connection worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 19.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 201,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 19.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 17.2% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 184,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a market cap of $371.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.