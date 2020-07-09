Fulton Bank N. A. Acquires 8,703 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 77.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.10 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 106,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.56. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

