Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,177,212 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1,066.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.87.

Several brokerages have commented on FLR. UBS Group cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

