Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 208.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 349,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 236,076 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Mitek Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Mitek Systems by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Mitek Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 444.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Jason Gray sold 7,237 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $67,014.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,029.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $112,654.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,034.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MITK stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $371.26 million, a P/E ratio of 82.01, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MITK shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Monday, April 27th. National Securities raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

