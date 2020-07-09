Axa Sells 126,500 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Axa reduced its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 126,500 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.12% of Sabre worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Sabre by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,917,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,703,000 after acquiring an additional 329,974 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,121,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after buying an additional 11,057,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,160,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,323,000 after buying an additional 184,227 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,950,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,146,000 after buying an additional 3,880,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,622,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabre stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.73. Sabre Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Siciliano acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,826.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SABR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

