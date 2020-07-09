AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 180,326 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180,326 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $9.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.09.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.80.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.45). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1.97%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

