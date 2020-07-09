Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 254,610 Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254,610 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.62% of Catchmark Timber Trust worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 199,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 26.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

CTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $431.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 37.69% and a negative net margin of 60.46%. The company had revenue of $26.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.34%.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

