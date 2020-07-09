KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,849,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,781,000 after purchasing an additional 776,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,533,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,132,000 after acquiring an additional 436,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $187,256,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,311,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,188,000 after acquiring an additional 446,573 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In related news, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 106,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,564 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.