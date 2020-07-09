Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes Position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Commscope by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,516,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327,365 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Commscope during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,578,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Commscope by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,486,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,836 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Commscope by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,385,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commscope during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,958,000.

COMM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Commscope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered Commscope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Shares of Commscope stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.55. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $15.93.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 32.68% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commscope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

