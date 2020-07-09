Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 11,600 Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.12% of Catchmark Timber Trust worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $431.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.25. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $12.54.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 60.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.34%.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

