Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Mitek Systems worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MITK shares. National Securities upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $112,654.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,034.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Gray sold 7,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $67,014.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,029.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $371.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.01, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.24.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

