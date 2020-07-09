Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $807,000 Holdings in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,666 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enel Americas by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 239,204 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Americas during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Americas during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Enel Americas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Americas during the 1st quarter worth $915,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enel Americas alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENIA opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. Enel Americas SA has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. Enel Americas had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

ENIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Enel Americas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Enel Americas to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.